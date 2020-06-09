Will electric cars bring us time-of-use rates?

It exasperates me that we’re so slow to set up some form of time-of-use rates for electricity, since that’s such a straightforward way to get people to shift when we demand power, making it easier to balance a clean grid. The power of market incentives, the invisible hand, and all that.

There are, I realize, many complications because our current system of regulation and payment doesn’t fit with TOU but tough beans – get it done anyway! This is important, folks.

There’s a chance that time of use rates will start sneaking into New Hampshire by way of electric vehicles. Energy News Network has a nice writeup about this (read it here). A couple snippets to get you to click through: