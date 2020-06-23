N.H. patents through June 21

By Targeted News Service



The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 14 to June 21.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Dynamic Public Warning System for In-Vehicle eNodeB

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,687,192, initially filed Dec. 8, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “dynamic public warning system for in-vehicle eNodeB.” The co-inventors are Ravikiran Raje, Pune, India, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,687,192.PN.&OS=PN/10,687,192&RS=PN/10,687,192

***

Collision Communications Assigned Patent for Compressed Sensing Joint Channel Estimation

Collision Communications, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,686,639, initially filed June 7, 2019) by four co-inventors for a “method and system for compressed sensing joint channel estimation in a cellular communications network.” The co-inventors are Sayak Bose, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brandon Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Sagar Dhakal, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,686,639.PN.&OS=PN/10,686,639&RS=PN/10,686,639

***

Antenum Assigned Patent for Directional MIMO Antenna

Antenum, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,686,497, initially filed Feb. 23, 2018) by two co-inventors for a directional MIMO antenna. The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,686,497.PN.&OS=PN/10,686,497&RS=PN/10,686,497

***

Wafer Assigned Patent for Method of Manufacturing Software-Controlled Antenna

Wafer, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,686,257, initially filed Sept. 1, 2017) developed by Dedi David Haziza, Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, for a “method of manufacturing software-controlled antenna.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,686,257.PN.&OS=PN/10,686,257&RS=PN/10,686,257

***

Light Steering Technologies Assigned Patent for Magnetic Joint, Optical Mount Using Same

Light Steering Technologies, Hooksett, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,685,771, initially filed March 8, 2019) developed by Vladimir G. Krylov, Brookline, New Hampshire, for a “magnetic joint and optical mount using the same.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,685,771.PN.&OS=PN/10,685,771&RS=PN/10,685,771

***

Adimab Assigned Patent for Polyclonal Mixtures of Antibodies

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,684,289, initially filed Dec. 9, 2014) by three co-inventors for “polyclonal mixtures of antibodies, and methods of making and using them.” The co-inventors are Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Karl Dane Wittrup, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,684,289.PN.&OS=PN/10,684,289&RS=PN/10,684,289

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Adjustable Holster for Firearm

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,684,094, initially filed Oct. 26, 2018) developed by Scott Shinkle, Greenland, New Hampshire, for an “adjustable holster for a firearm.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,684,094.PN.&OS=PN/10,684,094&RS=PN/10,684,094

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Handgun Sear with Multiple Engagement Surfaces

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,684,087, initially filed Oct. 10, 2018) by 15 co-inventors for a “handgun sear with multiple engagement surfaces.” The co-inventors are Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire, Sean P. Toner, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Albert Richard Larochelle, Manchester, New Hampshire, Keith Andrew Cornish, Barrington, New Hampshire, Mark Kimball, Exeter, New Hampshire, Andrew Phillip Loriot, Somersworth, New Hampshire, Matthew Thomas Barker, Epping, New Hampshire, Derek A. Oaks, Manchester, New Hampshire, Tyler Robert Thibodeau, Chester, New Hampshire, Joshua Robert Shoemaker, Rochester, New Hampshire, Eric Raymond Guillemette, Durham, New Hampshire, Michael D. Couture, Rochester, New Hampshire, Zachary Messier, Somersworth, New Hampshire, Jacob Thomas Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire, and David Steimke, Epping, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,684,087.PN.&OS=PN/10,684,087&RS=PN/10,684,087

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,682,463, initially filed Feb. 26, 2018) by three co-inventors for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,682,463.PN.&OS=PN/10,682,463&RS=PN/10,682,463

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Blood Treatment Systems, Methods

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,682,450, initially filed March 24, 2017) by three co-inventors for “blood treatment systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,682,450.PN.&OS=PN/10,682,450&RS=PN/10,682,450

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for NKP30 Receptor Targeted Therapeutics

The Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,682,378, initially filed Dec. 4, 2017) by two co-inventors for “NKP30 receptor targeted therapeutics.” The co-inventors are Tong Zhang, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,682,378.PN.&OS=PN/10,682,378&RS=PN/10,682,378

***

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Filter System for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,682,103, initially filed April 27, 2017) by three co-inventors for a “filter system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Robert P. Cloutier, Lancaster, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,682,103.PN.&OS=PN/10,682,103&RS=PN/10,682,103