Power plants back carbon tax as feds aid fossil-fuel plants

The New England Power Generators Association, the industry group for 90% or so of the region’s electricity-producing plants, has released a report backing a carbon tax of $25 to $70 a ton as a way cut greenhouse gas emissions. Basically this would raise the price of gas and heating oil, prodding the “electrify everything” approach to reducing society’s emissions. Story is here.

This comes a week after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission supported a plan by ISO-New England to pay a flat fee for some power plants, mostly coal, oil and nuclear, to keep fuel on hand over winter. The idea is to ensure they can step in if there’s another polar vortex and all the natural gas is needed for heating rather than making electricity. Critics, including one FERC commissioner, says it’s an unnecessary and expensive subsidy. Story is here.