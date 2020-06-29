N.H. patents through June 28

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 21 to June 28.



Pica Product Development Assigned Patent for Cellular Automated External Defibrillator Tracker

Pica Product Development, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,694,338, initially filed Nov. 8, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “cellular automated external defibrillator (AED) tracker.” The co-inventors are Scott Stapleford, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Richard Shevelow, Estero, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,694,338.PN.&OS=PN/10,694,338&RS=PN/10,694,338



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Comparing Signal Channels

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,692,362, initially filed July 19, 2019) by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for comparing signal channels having different common mode transient immunity.” The co-inventors are Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Akshay Pai, Nashua, New Hampshire, and David J. Haas, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,692,362.PN.&OS=PN/10,692,362&RS=PN/10,692,362

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Adaptive Threshold

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,690,731, initially filed Sept. 28, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with adaptive threshold and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France, and Florian Kulla, Annecy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,690,731.PN.&OS=PN/10,690,731&RS=PN/10,690,731

Albany International Assigned Patent for Industrial Fabrics Comprising Infinity Shape Coils

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,807, initially filed March 14, 2013) by two co-inventors for “industrial fabrics comprising infinity shape coils.” The co-inventors are Joseph Louis Lebrun, Rochester, New Hampshire, and Francis L. Davenport, Ballston Lake, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,807.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,807&RS=PN/10,689,807

Albany International Assigned Patent for Infinity Shape Coil for Spiral Seams

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,796, initially filed March 14, 2013) by Joseph Louis Lebrun, Rochester, New Hampshire, for an “infinity shape coil for spiral seams.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,796.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,796&RS=PN/10,689,796

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for T Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,619, initially filed April 30, 2018) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “T Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,619.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,619&RS=PN/10,689,619

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods of Making Modified T Cells

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,618, initially filed April 9, 2018) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “T cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,618.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,618&RS=PN/10,689,618

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for T-Cell Receptor

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,617, initially filed Nov. 16, 2017) developed by Charles L. Sentman, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “T-cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,617.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,617&RS=PN/10,689,617

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for T Cell Compositions

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,616, initially filed Nov. 16, 2017) developed by Charles L. Sentman, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “T-cell receptor-deficient t cell compositions.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,616.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,616&RS=PN/10,689,616

Polyonics Assigned Patent for Electrostatic Dissipative Surface Coating

Polyonics, Westmoreland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,548, initially filed Jan. 17, 2018) by four co-inventors for an “electrostatic dissipative surface coating and high temperature label employing same.” The co-inventors are Kenneth T. Robichaud, Swanzey, New Hampshire, Donald P. Nieratko, Hancock, New Hampshire, Delilah F. Adams, Keene, New Hampshire, and Robert H. Guyette Jr., Sullivan, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,548.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,548&RS=PN/10,689,548

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,689,263, initially filed Sept. 17, 2015) by two co-inventors for “water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,689,263.PN.&OS=PN/10,689,263&RS=PN/10,689,263

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Foam Heating System

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,688,728, initially filed Feb. 27, 2017) by three co-inventors for a foam heating system. The co-inventors are Robert J. Rose, Richmond, Virginia, Andrew T. Sinclair, Richmond, Virginia, and Ian L. Churcher, Richmond, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,688,728.PN.&OS=PN/10,688,728&RS=PN/10,688,728

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Eye-Protective Shield with Head Up Display

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,688,325, initially filed Jan. 20, 2015) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for an “eye-protective shield with head up display.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,688,325.PN.&OS=PN/10,688,325&RS=PN/10,688,325

Windham Packaging Assigned Patent for Modified Atmosphere Packaging for Transportation

Windham Packaging, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,687,539, initially filed May 15, 2018) developed by Elizabeth Varriano-Marston, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “modified atmosphere packaging for transportation and ripening of bananas and plantains with extended quality preservation.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,687,539.PN.&OS=PN/10,687,539&RS=PN/10,687,539