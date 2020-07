Traffic counts at E-ZPass stations on New Hampshire highways are back to the level they were at before the stay-at-home order arrived March 28. So one of the few benefits of the pandemic has faded away.

Car traffic is actually slightly behind the long-term average – 1.68 million trips vs. about 1.8 million in most weeks through the winter and start of spring – but truck traffic is quite high at 137,000 trips. That’s more than any time since last September.