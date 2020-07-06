Science Cafe NH has charms to soothe a savage breast

Science Cafe New Hampshire continues its digital existence next week with a conversation about Music Therapy: What is it? How does it work? Why does it work? How much of a difference can it make? Goodness knows we all need therapy these days and music therapy might be an option you haven’t considered, so join us online and get your questions answered July 15 at 7 p.m.

Panelists include Elizabeth Ferguson, Music Therapist at Granite State Music Therapy, Marissa Scott, Music Therapist at The Sontina Center, Aniruddh Patel, Professor of Psychology at Tufts University and Psyche Luoi, psychology and neuroscience researcher at Northeastern University.

Check the web page (sciencecafenh.org) for the Facebook Live and YouTube links.

(I thought “music has charms to soothe a savage breast” was Shakespeare line – isn’t everything a Shakespeare line? – but it’s actually from a play by William Congreve called “The Mourning Bridge”.)