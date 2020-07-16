New laws include how to pay for energy storage & Lyme disease testing

Although Gov. Sununu likes to veto bill he does sign some into effect. Two are of Granite Geek interest:

One directing the Public Utilities Commission to figure out how to “compensate energy storage projects based on the savings those projects can bring to utility companies” and the other considering shortfalls in serological testing for Lyme disease antibodies.

The first is definitely needed but I’m slightly dubious about the last one – it sounds like the latest salvo from Lyme advocates who have put forward lots of bills over the years that seek to let them label any combination of symptoms as Lyme Disease if they think it is. But it sets up a commission with enough legitimate medical people that it shouldn’t go too far off the rails.

The Monitor has a story about these, plus a new law about historic snowmobiles – cool! Story is here.