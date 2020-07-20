With KSC students returning, Keene eyes sewage as a COVID early warning system

Analyzing sewage from a wastewater treatment system for evidence of VODI-19 in the population is an interesting idea that’s getting lots of attention – such as the Massachusetts firm Biobot, which is running pilot projects around the country.

Keene State College is looking into doing the same thing so that it can be alerted if there’s a COVID-19 surge after students return to campus, reports the Keene Sentinel: