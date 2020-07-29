Flying cars are coming to NH (cont’d)

I’ve been reporting about New Hampshire’s connection to flying cars a.k.a. roadable aircraft for almost a decade, thanks to Terrafugia developing a folding-wing car over the border in Massachusetts. It’s was the topic of one of the last in-person Science Cafes in Concord and an virtual Science Cafe NH in June.

Now it’s the law of the land, so to speak. Gov. Sununu has signed HB 1182, allowing these machines to be tested in the state and gives rules. Mostly what it does is add the words “roadable aircraft” to existing laws for vehicles concerning things like inspections and crashes. Also, no license plate is needed if they’ve got an FAA tail number.

As roadable aircraft, they must land and take off from airports but can drive on public roads. This isn’t the Jetsons taking off from your garage.