Mass. considers ranked-choice voting

I did not realize that there’s a ballot initiative in Massachusetts to add ranked-choice voting. If Question 2 is approved, the system would go into effect in 2022, covering most state and federal offices but exempting presidential and local elections.

Dan Kennedy, a long-time observer of media in New England, has a story about it for GBH (right here).

I didn’t mistype that name, by the way – WGBH has dropped the “W” because they think it reeks of old-time radio whereas they want to be known as a hip, with-it online communications platform, or something like that.

