Talking about New Hampshire’s COVID response

by | Sep 14, 2020 | Blog | 0 comments

I talked about New Hampshire’s COVID-19 response with NH PBS via at-home video. Bonus: You can see a bit of my home “office” (after frantic cleanup). and see that I remember how to wear a shirt with a collar.

