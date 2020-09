Ranked-choice voting for presidential race is OK for Maine

“Ranked-choice voting will be used in the presidential election in Maine this fall after the state’s high court ruled that Republicans did not gather enough valid signatures to put forward a people’s veto effort challenging the voting method.”

“It marks the end of a tumultuous effort and brings a historic election this fall, when Maine will be the first state to use ranked-choice voting in a presidential election. ”

So reports the Bangor Daily News in this story.