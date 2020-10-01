Select Page

Ranked-choice is on (still) for Maine’s presidential race

The Maine state supreme court has tossed yet another legal effort to prevent ranked-choice voting from being used in November’s presidential election, reports Bangor Daily News. The Maine GOP could still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

