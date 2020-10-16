Electric Co-op members add “broadband” to utility’s job

According to reports, 88.4% of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative members approved adding broadband internet service to its core function. That far supposed the 67% needed to change the bylaws and turnout was about 10,000, which I’m told was “a whopping big turnout compared to past NHEC elections.”



The coop’s FAQ explains the rationale: It serves rural towns and COVID-19 has underlined the importance of fast internet, which private companies are reluctant to provide: ” Unlike for-profit telecommunications companies, NHEC is a member-owned, non-profit cooperative. … We believe that the cooperative model allows us to provide services to our members when others will not, because we are not limited by the requirement to generate profits for investors.”

