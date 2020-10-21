It’s now or never for Concord’s crumbling gasholder building

The Concord gasholder after the roof of its entryway collapsed. 2016 photo by Watt Woodfin, 603 Aerial Photography

The most interesting building in Concord – the whole state, if you’re a history-of-energy wonk – is the gasholder near Exit 13 of I-89, which held and distributed gas made from coal before natural gas arrived in 1952.

I have written about it many times, including reminiscences from the last president of Concord Gas as well as several stories saying that the building is in trouble … but this time it’s really in trouble! The owner says it will apply for a demolition permit by the end of the year if money isn’t raised to save it.

You can read the story here.