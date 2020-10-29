Maine firm will (maybe) make biofuel from wood waste

A firm in Bangor, Maine says it is “close” to building a biorefinery that will turn wood waste from paper and lumber mills into liquid fuel that would be sold by New Hampshire’s Sprague Resources.

As reported by the Portland Press-Herald’s Tux Turkel (story is here), the company Biofine Development Northeast says the result would be a “drop-in” fuel that could replace heating oil, which is still used by more than half of Maine homes for heat. (Many in New Hampshire, too, including mine.)

Turkel’s story is his usual excellent work – he notes that this could either complicate or complement moves to replace heating oil with electric heat pumps.