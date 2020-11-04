Problems at our first offshore wind farm: Overly shallow wires

Offshore wind farms – even dinky ones, like Block Island off Rhode Island – are very big engineering projects. And with very big engineering projects, you can get very big expensive mistakes.

They’ve got one at Block Island, reports E&E News:

The rocky saeabed around Block Island has been worn away by tides and storms, sometimes exposing high-voltage cables in a popular swimming location that developers failed to bury deep enough when the facility was brought online in 2016. To splice in newly buried cables, the wind farm will go offline for a brief period this spring. At $30 million for one leg of the fix and an undisclosed amount for the other, it’s a costly problem to crop up for the nation’s first offshore wind farm,

The article notes that getting electricity from offshore winds farms to the shore is a non-trivial problem. You can read the whole story here.