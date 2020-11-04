Science fiction and pandemics

I am old enough to remember when “The Andromeda Strain” came out in 1969; it caused quite the sensation although “Jurassic Park” has overshadowed it since then among casual Michael Crichton fans.

So I’m happy to be part of a panel discussion about the book, sponsored by NHTI, Concord’s community college. From 7 to 9 p.m. next Wednesday Nov. 11, “Scientists, history buffs, policy makers, journalists, and students explore the plausibility of this novel and how it compares to our current pandemic.”

You can watch or ask questions: Zoom ID is 95849047229