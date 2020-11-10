Massachusetts’ new right-to-repair-autos law might even snag Tesla

One of the best-known electric vehicle repair people in the Northeast is Rich Benoit in Salem, Mass., a former IT guy who rode his YouTube videos about electric-vehicle repair to a national reputation. That reputation made him butt heads with famously secretive Tesla (here’s a Car & Driver article about it, including the way Tesla fanboys came down on him, hard).

But as Vice reports (full story is here) the newly expanded right-to-repair law in Massachusetts gives him new leverage; as of 2022, Tesla will have to share more of its software secrets with independent repair shops.

All car companies and dealers fought against the Massachusetts referendum, which passed handily nonetheless. And despite Tesla’s boast about being different than the established firms, it joined hands with the internal-combustion-dealership folks in opposition. For once its rabid fan base fell short.