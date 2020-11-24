N.H. patents through Nov. 29

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Methods for Providing LTE-Based Backhaul

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,849,019, initially filed Dec. 14, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing LTE-based backhaul.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, and Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,849,019.PN.&OS=PN/10,849,019&RS=PN/10,849,019

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Solar Tracker System

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,848,097, initially filed Aug. 12, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a solar tracker system. The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,848,097.PN.&OS=PN/10,848,097&RS=PN/10,848,097

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Having Temperature Compensated

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,845,434, initially filed May 10, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor having a temperature compensated threshold on power up.” The co-inventors are Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Eric G. Shoemaker, Windham, New Hampshire, Michael Morris, Westbrook, Maine, and Dominik Weiland, Sandhausen, Germany. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,845,434.PN.&OS=PN/10,845,434&RS=PN/10,845,434

Allego MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Threshold Level

Allego MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,845,214, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with threshold level limits and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Florian Kulla, Annecy, France, and Cedric Gillet, Annecy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,845,214.PN.&OS=PN/10,845,214&RS=PN/10,845,214

Samson Manufacturing Assigned Patent for Mini Magwell for Semi-Automatic Pistols of Multiple Calibers

Samson Manufacturing, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,845,138, initially filed Jan. 23, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “mini magwell for semi-automatic pistols of multiple calibers.” The co-inventors are Tanner Landis, Keene, New Hampshire, and Jonathan Bernashe, Sunderland, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,845,138.PN.&OS=PN/10,845,138&RS=PN/10,845,138

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Flow Meter

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,844,970, initially filed Sept. 27, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a flow meter. The co-inventors are Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,844,970.PN.&OS=PN/10,844,970&RS=PN/10,844,970

Schul International Assigned Patent for Joint Seal System with Shaped Barrier

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,844,959, initially filed Oct. 24, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “joint seal system with shaped barrier and wings.” The co-inventors are Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, Brian J. Iske, Nashua, New Hampshire, Derek J. Iske, Windham, New Hampshire, Nicholas A. Fiorilla, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Joel R. Ballou, Wakefield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,844,959.PN.&OS=PN/10,844,959&RS=PN/10,844,959

ICR Turbine Engine Assigned Patent for Ceramic Turbine Volute

ICR Turbine Engine, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,844,734, initially filed April 9, 2019) developed by Matthew Stephen Baldwin, Exeter, New Hampshire, for a ceramic turbine volute. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,844,734.PN.&OS=PN/10,844,734&RS=PN/10,844,734

Roofers Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Field Shingle Layout Marks on Roof Drip Edge

Roofers Advantage Products, E. Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,844,604, initially filed May 18, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “field shingle layout marks on roof drip edge.” The co-inventors are Jonny E Folkersen, E. Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J Folkersen, New Port Richey, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,844,604.PN.&OS=PN/10,844,604&RS=PN/10,844,604

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Shear Stable Lamination Adhesive with Spray Applied Activator

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,843,218, initially filed Dec. 15, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for “shear stable lamination adhesive with spray applied activator.” The co-inventors are Steven E. Adams, Richmond, Virginia, Andrew T. Sinclair, Richmond, Virginia, Robert J. Rose, Richmond, California, and Ian L. Churcher, Richmond, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,843,218.PN.&OS=PN/10,843,218&RS=PN/10,843,218

SoClean Assigned Patent for Methods for Treating Medical Devices Having Passageways with Ozone Gas

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,842,898, initially filed Nov. 14, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “devices, systems and methods for treating medical devices having passageways with ozone gas.” The co-inventors are Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,842,898.PN.&OS=PN/10,842,898&RS=PN/10,842,898

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Stent Device Having Reduced Foreshortening

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,842,656, initially filed April 18, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “stent device having reduced foreshortening and recoil and method of making same.” The co-inventors are John Lane, Manchester, New Hampshire, David Heim, Brentwood, New Hampshire, Christine Schick, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jennifer L. Vosberg, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Susan Hamelin, Dracut, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,842,656.PN.&OS=PN/10,842,656&RS=PN/10,842,656

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Positioning Agent

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,842,604, initially filed Dec. 7, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “positioning agent and method of using the same.” The co-inventors are Roger Labrecque, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Stephanie Santos, Irvine, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,842,604.PN.&OS=PN/10,842,604&RS=PN/10,842,604

WAGZ Assigned Patent for Invisible Pet Fencing Systems

WAGZ, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,842,129, initially filed June 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “invisible pet fencing systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Terry Anderton, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Samuel Stoddard, Somersworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,842,129.PN.&OS=PN/10,842,129&RS=PN/10,842,129



Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Systems for Diagnosing Contrast Sensitivity

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,845,602, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “methods and systems for diagnosing contrast sensitivity.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,845,602.PN.&OS=PN/10,845,602&RS=PN/10,845,602

DAK Americas Assigned Patent for Ultra-High IV Polyester for Extrusion Blow Molding

DAK Americas, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,844,168, initially filed March 23, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “ultra-high IV polyester for extrusion blow molding and method for its production.” The co-inventors are Helen J. Codd, Wilmington, North Carolina, George F. Rollend, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Norman W. Lisson, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,844,168.PN.&OS=PN/10,844,168&RS=PN/10,844,168