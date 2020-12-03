New Hampshire patents through Dec. 6

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6



***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Connecting Plasma Arc Torches

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,856,400, initially filed March 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “connecting plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire, Jeremy Beliveau, Cornish, New Hampshire, and Stephen M. Liebold, Grantham, New Hampshire.The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,856,400.PN.&OS=PN/10,856,400&RS=PN/10,856,400



***



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Convergence Proxy for Core Network Virtualization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,856,362, initially filed March 19, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “convergence proxy for core network virtualization.” The co-inventors are Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,856,362.PN.&OS=PN/10,856,362&RS=PN/10,856,362

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Mitigation of Negative Delay Via Half CP Shift

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,856,177, initially filed June 4, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “mitigation of negative delay via half CP shift.” The co-inventors are Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,856,177.PN.&OS=PN/10,856,177&RS=PN/10,856,177

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Method of Locating Radio Frequency Tracking Device

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,856,108, initially filed March 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method of locating a radio frequency (RF) tracking device using a calibration routine.” The co-inventors are Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,856,108.PN.&OS=PN/10,856,108&RS=PN/10,856,108

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ground Shield to Enhance Isolation of Antenna Cards

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,854,965, initially filed Feb. 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “ground shield to enhance isolation of antenna cards in an array.” The co-inventors are Matilda Livadaru, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Andrew C. Maccabe, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,854,965.PN.&OS=PN/10,854,965&RS=PN/10,854,965

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronics Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-Chip Module Hybrid Integrated Circuit with Multiple Power Zones

BAE Systems Information and Electronics Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,854,586, initially filed May 24, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a “multi-chip module hybrid integrated circuit with multiple power zones that provide cold spare support.” The co-inventors are Lori D. Dennis, Centreville, Virginia, Jamie A. Bernard, Midland, Virginia, Alan F. Dennis, Centreville, Virginia, Jane O. Gilliam, Centreville, Virginia, Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia, Keith K. Sturcken, Nokesville, Virginia, and Dale A Rickard, Manassas, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,854,586.PN.&OS=PN/10,854,586&RS=PN/10,854,586

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Video for Real-Time Confirmation in Package Tracking Systems

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,853,757, initially filed Jan. 26, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “video for real-time confirmation in package tracking systems.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,853,757.PN.&OS=PN/10,853,757&RS=PN/10,853,757

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dual Mode Laser Target Designator/Rangefinder

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,852,432, initially filed Nov. 15, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for a “dual mode laser target designator/rangefinder with an optical parametric oscillator-optical parametric amplifier (OPO-OPA) converter.” The co-inventors are David P. Kelly, Nashua, New Hampshire, John C. McCarthy, Hampton, New Hampshire, Christopher A. Miller, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Hermanus S. Pretorius, Derry, New Hampshire, and Katherine J. Snell, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,852,432.PN.&OS=PN/10,852,432&RS=PN/10,852,432

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Bullet State Estimator Using Observer Based Dynamic System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,852,412, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “bullet state estimator using observer based dynamic system.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, and Ryan P. Carney, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,852,412.PN.&OS=PN/10,852,412&RS=PN/10,852,412

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Angle Sensor Having Low Power Mode

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,852,161, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field angle sensor having a low power mode and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Jesse Lapomardo, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,852,161.PN.&OS=PN/10,852,161&RS=PN/10,852,161

***

Airmar Technology Assigned Patent for Dual-Axis Electromagnetic Speed Sensor with Depth

Airmar Technology, Milford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,852,142, initially filed Nov. 9, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for a “dual-axis electromagnetic speed sensor with depth.” The co-inventors are Didier Caute, Lorient, France, Danny J. Fladung, Grantham, New Hampshire, Craig Smith, Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert M. Cullen, Temple, New Hampshire, William J. Letendre, Temple, New Hampshire, Eric J. Beiswenger, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Bruno Marie, Ploemeur, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,852,142.PN.&OS=PN/10,852,142&RS=PN/10,852,142

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Fuze Setter Interface for Powering

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,852,116, initially filed March 6, 2019) developed by Francis M. Feda, Sudbury, Massachusetts, for a “fuze setter interface for powering and programming a fuze on a guided projectile.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,852,116.PN.&OS=PN/10,852,116&RS=PN/10,852,116

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Protect Device for Airborne Targets

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,852,113, initially filed March 6, 2019) developed by Gary L. Viviani, Bastrop, Texas, for a “search and protect device for airborne targets.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,852,113.PN.&OS=PN/10,852,113&RS=PN/10,852,113

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Joint Seal System with Winged Barrier

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,851,897, initially filed Dec. 6, 2018) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “joint seal system with winged barrier.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,851,897.PN.&OS=PN/10,851,897&RS=PN/10,851,897

***

Enfield Engine Assigned Patent for Power Delivery Devices for Reciprocating Engines

Enfield Engine, Enfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,851,877, initially filed Aug. 9, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “power delivery devices for reciprocating engines, pumps, and compressors, and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Ryan Thomas Kiley Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,851,877.PN.&OS=PN/10,851,877&RS=PN/10,851,877

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pumping Cassette

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,851,769, initially filed Sept. 17, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a pumping cassette. The co-inventors are Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,851,769.PN.&OS=PN/10,851,769&RS=PN/10,851,769

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Expansion Joint Seal for Surface Contact with Offset Rail

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,851,541, initially filed March 5, 2018) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for an “expansion joint seal for surface contact with offset rail.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,851,541.PN.&OS=PN/10,851,541&RS=PN/10,851,541

***

GTAT Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,851,473, initially filed Sept. 5, 2014) developed by four co-inventors for an “apparatus for producing bulk silicon carbide.” The co-inventors are Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire, Parthasarathy Santhanaraghavan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire, and David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,851,473.PN.&OS=PN/10,851,473&RS=PN/10,851,473

***

SoClean Assigned Patent for Technologies for Sanitizing Reservoirs

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,851,001, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “technologies for sanitizing reservoirs.” The co-inventors are Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,851,001.PN.&OS=PN/10,851,001&RS=PN/10,851,001

***

FUJIFILM Dimatix Assigned Patent for Reducing Size Variations in Funnel Nozzles

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,850,518, initially filed Nov. 8, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “reducing size variations in funnel nozzles.” The co-inventors are Gregory DeBrabander, San Jose, California, and Mark Nepomnishy, San Jose, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,850,518.PN.&OS=PN/10,850,518&RS=PN/10,850,518

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Flexible Tubing Occlusion Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,850,089, initially filed June 29, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “flexible tubing occlusion assembly.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Brett A. Rudolf, Hooksett, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,850,089.PN.&OS=PN/10,850,089&RS=PN/10,850,089

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,850,029, initially filed May 18, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for a “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,850,029.PN.&OS=PN/10,850,029&RS=PN/10,850,029

***

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Filter System

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,849,576, initially filed April 27, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “filter system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,849,576.PN.&OS=PN/10,849,576&RS=PN/10,849,576