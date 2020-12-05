Men are the weaker sex when it comes to COVID-19

One of the poorly understood aspects of COVID-19 (one of many) is that it affects males more severely than females, if I may be binary when considering gender. This July study on the CDC page, for example, found that globally, “the overall COVID-19 case-fatality ratio is approximately 2.4 times higher among men than among women.”

Is that true in New Hampshire? You bet. The state’s interactive COVID-19 dashboard shows it.

For all age groups, New Hampshire women and men get COVID-19 at about the same rate. (The light blue bar, on the left of each age cohort, is female while dark blue is male – the top chart is absolute numbers, the bottom is per-capita):

But men are hospitalized with COVID-19 more than women in virtually all age groups:

And men die of COVID-19 more than women in all age groups:

Note than women over 80 have more absolute deaths because they greatly outnumber men over 80. A little arithmetic based on these numbers indicates there are 35,000 women over 80 in the state but just 22,000 men.

Why do they outnumber men? Because COVID-19 isn’t unusual – males die more than women of many causes, particularly trauma, in all age groups. The natural birth ratio of people is about 5% more male babies than female babies to compensate for this imbalance.

Males are the weaker sex by any measure other than ability to open stuck jar lids.