What’s preventing a tiny house village from being built? Lots of things

The funky little town of Peterborough (which feels like a university town, but without the university – very odd) has an ongoing kerfuffle over a collection of tiny houses. Safety problems with electrical systems led the town to force people out the week before Christmas, which didn’t go over well, but it also raised a question of why, when people are screaming for cheaper housing, we don’t have more sub-600-sqft houses to rent or buy?

The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, the local biweekly, took at a look at the issue (read the story here). It found that there are a lot of reasons, some real and some just misunderstood, ranging from city codes to lending practices, that get in the way.