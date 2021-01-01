Mass. to require all new cars to be electric by 2035

From the Boston Globe story:
Massachusetts currently has about 30,000 electric vehicles on the roads, a number which may include hybrid vehicles, officials said. They set the goal of increasing that number to 750,000 by 2035, when all new “light-duty” vehicles, or passenger cars, sold will be mandated to be zero-emissions, meaning either electric or hydrogen fuel-cell cars, which also run on electricity.
The policy change follows a similar move by California, which set the same deadline. Other countries, including many in Europe, have also announced phaseouts of gasoline-powered car purchases by 2030.
