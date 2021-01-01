Select Page

Mass. to require all new cars to be electric by 2035

by | Jan 1, 2021 | Blog | 0 comments

From the Boston Globe story:

Massachusetts currently has about 30,000 electric vehicles on the roads, a number which may include hybrid vehicles, officials said. They set the goal of increasing that number to 750,000 by 2035, when all new “light-duty” vehicles, or passenger cars, sold will be mandated to be zero-emissions, meaning either electric or hydrogen fuel-cell cars, which also run on electricity.

The policy change follows a similar move by California, which set the same deadline. Other countries, including many in Europe, have also announced phaseouts of gasoline-powered car purchases by 2030.

Read the whole thing here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest