Patents in N.H. through Jan. 3

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.

***

RegDOX Solutions Assigned Patent for Secure Document Storage System

RegDOX Solutions, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,880,309, initially filed July 11, 2019) developed by William Lawrence O’Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “secure document storage system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,880,309.PN.&OS=PN/10,880,309&RS=PN/10,880,309

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Geographic Positioning of Data Storage for Efficient Data Flow

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,880,201, initially filed Oct. 17, 2017) developed by Elizabeth Varki, Lee, New Hampshire, for “geographic positioning of data storage for efficient data flow across communication networks.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,880,201.PN.&OS=PN/10,880,201&RS=PN/10,880,201

***

Standex International Assigned Patent for Gapped Resonant Current Transformer

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,878,987, initially filed May 11, 2018) developed by Kehinde Omolayo, Cincinnati, Ohio, for a “gapped resonant current transformer.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,878,987.PN.&OS=PN/10,878,987&RS=PN/10,878,987

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Monitoring, Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,876,868, initially filed Sept. 20, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.” The co-inventors are Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,876,868.PN.&OS=PN/10,876,868&RS=PN/10,876,868

***

Helios Hockey Assigned Patent for Intelligent Sports Equipment Systems

Helios Hockey, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,874,902, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by William G. Near, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “intelligent sports equipment systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,874,902.PN.&OS=PN/10,874,902&RS=PN/10,874,902

***

Immunext Assigned Patent for Anti-CD154 Antibody Having Improved Binding

Immunext, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,874,738, initially filed July 13, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for an “anti-CD154 antibody having improved binding, functional and safety characteristics.” The co-inventors are Jay Rothstein, Norwich, Vermont, Robert George Edward Holgate, Royston, United Kingdom, and Arron Hearn, Ely, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,874,738.PN.&OS=PN/10,874,738&RS=PN/10,874,738



***

Parker-Hannifin Assigned Patent for High Flow Miniature Proportional Control Valve