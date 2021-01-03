Concord hasn’t had a really cold year since Jimmy Carter was president

At Concord Municipal Airport, the official measuring station for New Hampshire according to the National Weather Service, 2020 was the fifth warmest year by average temperature in 130+ years.

Perhaps a more significant point is that we haven’t had a top-10 cold year since 1979. The biggest ecological effect of climate change in New England is the decline of extreme cold more than the arrival of extreme warmth.

Also, this was the warmest year on record for Portland, Maine, although their records only go back to WWII.