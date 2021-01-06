Backup batteries for Vermont statehouse

The Vermont statehouse has 250 kW of li-ion batteries for backup power, replacing an old diesel generator. It appears to be the first installation in any statehouse. Unlike a generator, which just sits there most of the time, they’ll also be available to store and release electricity to help stabilize the grid – the huge advantage of batteries over other backup systems.

They’re a very visible example of Green Mountain Power’s “bring your own device” program for such backup in homes and businesses. The company has a long press release. A snippet: