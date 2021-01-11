Buried stones can tell us the last time they saw daylight

Carrie Deegan of the Forest Society has a column in the Union-Leader today talking about a study in New Hampshire at a long-gone town called Monson (divvied up between Hollis and Milford) for a technology to determine how long rock structures have been buried. It’s sort of like an optical equivalent of carbon dating:

The group is testing a method of archaeological dating called optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating. … OSL dating works when buried rocks or sediment samples are collected in complete darkness and brought to a laboratory where they are exposed to blue-green light. Upon exposure, the luminescence signal emitted by a sample is captured and measured using specialized equipment. The larger the signal, the greater the time that sample has been buried.

The story is here, behind a paywall.