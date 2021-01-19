Fiber-to-the-home is making it to more of New Hampshire

Bristol, a 3,000-person town halfway between the Lakes Region and Hanover, is connecting many of its homes to a fiber network, using money from the pandemic’s CARES Act – the Union-Leader has a story here. I wrote about its early stirrings in 2018.

I’ve been writing about efforts to bring internet, and more recently broadband, to rural New Hampshire for most of my career in the state. (Here’s a 2013 story about a company whose business model was based on stringing those cables.) Network NH Now built various backbone loops to make it easier for communities to hook into the system, but the expense of last-mile (or even middle-mile) connections have made it tough. The legislature’s blockage of municipal broadband, based on “government shouldn’t compete with private business” thinking, has been a real obstacle.

Tiny Mason (about 750 homes), one of the most rural towns in southern New Hampshire, also got CARES Act money to put in fiber-to-the-home – Monadnock Ledger-Transcript story is here.

Enfield (pop. 4,500) is getting wired up via a Mass. startup called Hub66 – Valley News story is here – as Upper Valley IP works on its rollout in the town of Lyme (pop. 1,850) – Valley News story about that one is here.

And as I’ve reported several times, the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has added broadband to its mission and is hooking up homes, starting in tiny Lempster (best known for hosting the state’s first wind farm) – here’s a December story.