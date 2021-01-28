Dartmouth Students win NASA challenge with lunar rover built in a garage

Science and engineering are full of acronyms, of course. Some are good and some are not. This one is good:

Their idea, SHREWs — Strategic Highly-compliant Roving Explorers of other Worlds — is inspired by the rodents of the same name, which link up mouth to tail in a line to stay together.

SHREWs is the brainchild of a team of Dartmouth engineering students who won the award for best technical paper in NASA’s Breakthrough, Innovative and Game-changing Idea Challenge, or “BIG Idea Challenge.” Their winning idea proposed lunar space exploration robots that can connect with other robots when stuck on rough terrain. It is the second consecutive year that a Dartmouth team, led by engineering professor Laura Ray, has won a NASA BIG Idea award.

Details from The Dartmouth, the college newspaper, are here. It notes that most of the planning and design was done via Zoom and without lab space due to COVID-19, they set up shop in the garage of faculty advisor Laura Ray.