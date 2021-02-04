Space weather update from UNH’s “PlasmaPhysicsMom”

Amy Keesee, a UNH space physicist, has led a team that has mapped a “highway” of charged particles in Earth’s magnetosphere created during solar storms which “could help scientists predict when dangerous effects of space weather might be headed towards Earth.”
That’s from the blog by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center – read it here.
Keesee’s twitter handle is “(@plasmaphysmom)” – she calls it “life at the intersection of plasma physics research and motherhood”
sounds like the stuff of science fiction from the 60’s. But now take this information and see if it applies to interplanetary/stellar information travel. After all, it looks a bit like a communication system transmission.