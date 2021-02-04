Space weather update from UNH’s “PlasmaPhysicsMom”

Amy Keesee, a UNH space physicist, has led a team that has mapped a “highway” of charged particles in Earth’s magnetosphere created during solar storms which “could help scientists predict when dangerous effects of space weather might be headed towards Earth.”

That’s from the blog by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center – read it here.

Keesee’s twitter handle is “(@plasmaphysmom)” – she calls it “life at the intersection of plasma physics research and motherhood”