At Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest they’re listening hard

NOTE: Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., scientists will talk about this in a virtual Science Pub. Register here.

At Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, scientists forced to abandon long research habits due to COVID-19 are “recording the sounds of the forest, which they hope will transform their long and influential record of a changing world.”

NHPR has the story here.

Glancing back through Granite Geek I find nine stories about long-term forest- and climate-related research from Hubbard Brook. It really is a scientific gem.