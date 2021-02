Vermont towns stop pretending that recycling is a magic free solution

“It costs money to throw out the trash, but recycling, with its halo of virtue and the value of the materials in the marketplace, was a blessed reprieve.

“That has long been a fiction, as the cost of dumping garbage subsidizes the cost of recycling. But the truth will soon be hard to ignore for many Upper Valley residents who patronize their local transfer stations, at least on the Vermont side of the river.”

From this Valley News story, which states many truths about recycling.