Energy efficiency saves money for taxpayers – what a surprise!

Associated Press: New Hampshire has avoided over $45 million in energy costs over the last decade, according to its annual state energy report.

The State of New Hampshire is one of the largest energy users in the state. Since 2004, it has been documenting total building energy consumption and working to reduce both total energy use and the state’s reliance on fossil fuels.

The state has kept its total building energy costs stable through a combination of energy efficiency projects, such as the use of LED lighting and switching to lower-cost fossil-fuel resources, heat pumps, solar panels and a thermal biomass facility.

NHPR’s Annie Ropeik has a more detailed report here – she notes that this falls “well short of the goals set by a 2016 executive order.”