Tiny houses are back on the N.H. agenda

There’s a bill before the legislature, HB 588, that would require towns to allow standalone “tiny houses” anywhere they allow single-family homes or detached accessory dwelling units (“in-law apartments”).

Citizens Count, a nonprofit news group, has a story here.

The bill establishes various other requirements for tiny houses. For example, tiny houses have to follow fire codes. If the house is on a trailer, the trailer must be licensed, registered, and inspected.

Lastly, this bill requires towns and cities to pass zoning laws to address tiny house parks – a group setting of at least four tiny houses.

HB 588 is a repeat of a 2020 bill, SB 482. That bill died during the coronavirus shutdown.