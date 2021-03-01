Grow kelp and sink it. Can that help the climate?

“Maine Startup Aims To Pull Carbon Out Of The Atmosphere By Growing — And Then Sinking — Kelp Farms”

I think that headline says it all – lots of details in the story from WBUR right here, notably the fact that the idea is to grow kelp on buoys out in the deep ocean; it grows from photosynthesis and when it gets too heavy, it pulls everything down to the ocean floor. Requires a market for carbon to work financially, of course.

The idea isn’t crazy, according to this research, but it won’t be easy to do at scale.