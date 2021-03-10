When is a tiny house not a tiny house? When it’s a cottage home!

The city of Dover has approved a development of 44 houses on 7 acres, each of them 384 square feet. They are called “cottage homes”. I’m not sure how that differentiates from a tiny house, which is usually defined as less than 400 square feet.

Seacoast Online has the story but it’s for subscribers only: here. Here’s an earlier story when the project was in the planning stages: here.

The homes will be rented out. The project was developed by John Randolph, owner of Harmony Homes and Finally Home Properties, because high housing costs were making it hard for him to hire staff.

As you might expect, many neighbors complained about traffic. Neighbors always complain about traffic, usually after they’ve driven to the meeting.