N.H. patents through March 14

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 7 to March 14.

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Protecting Secured Network

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,944,792, initially filed Jan. 24, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for protecting a secured network.” The co-inventors are Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,944,792.PN.&OS=PN/10,944,792&RS=PN/10,944,792

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Efficient Cyber Protections of Mobile Devices

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,944,721, initially filed June 10, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient cyber protections of mobile devices.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,944,721.PN.&OS=PN/10,944,721&RS=PN/10,944,721

AMI Research & Development Assigned Patent for Low Frequency Rectenna System for Wireless Charging

AMI Research and Development, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,944,297, initially filed Sept. 13, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “low frequency rectenna system for wireless charging.” The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, James D. Logan, Candia, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,944,297.PN.&OS=PN/10,944,297&RS=PN/10,944,297

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Device Structure

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,943,976, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “metal-oxide semiconductor (MOS) device structure based on a poly-filled trench isolation region.” The co-inventors are Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Washington Lamar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,943,976.PN.&OS=PN/10,943,976&RS=PN/10,943,976

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Guidance, Navigation, Control for Ballistic Projectiles

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,942,013, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “guidance, navigation and control for ballistic projectiles.” The co-inventors are Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,942,013.PN.&OS=PN/10,942,013&RS=PN/10,942,013

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Energy Transfer Indicator in Digital Reticle

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,942,008, initially filed March 16, 2020) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, for “energy transfer indicator in a digital reticle.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,942,008.PN.&OS=PN/10,942,008&RS=PN/10,942,008

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Combined Reflex, Laser Sight with Co-Aligned Iron Sights

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,942,005, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “combined reflex and laser sight with co-aligned iron sights.” The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,942,005.PN.&OS=PN/10,942,005&RS=PN/10,942,005

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pressure Control Gaskets for Operating Pump Cassette Membranes

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,941,760, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “pressure control gaskets for operating pump cassette membranes.” The co-inventors are Jason M. Overson, Manchester, New Hampshire, Daniel S. Karol, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, and John F. Mannisto, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,941,760.PN.&OS=PN/10,941,760&RS=PN/10,941,760

Schul International Assigned Patent for Vapor Permeable Water, Fire-Resistant Expansion Joint Seal

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,941,563, initially filed April 25, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for “vapor permeable water and fire-resistant expansion joint seal with internal wave pattern.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,941,563.PN.&OS=PN/10,941,563&RS=PN/10,941,563

Fujifilm Dimatix Assigned Patent for Actuators for Fluid Delivery Systems

Fujifilm Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,940,688, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “actuators for fluid delivery systems.” The co-inventors are Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, Shinya Sugimoto, San Jose, California, Mats G. Ottoson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden, and Wayne Liu, San Jose, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,940,688.PN.&OS=PN/10,940,688&RS=PN/10,940,688

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Cherenkov Imaging Systems, Methods to Monitor Beam Profiles

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,940,332, initially filed May 20, 2016) developed by nine co-inventors for “cherenkov imaging systems and methods to monitor beam profiles and radiation dose while avoiding interference from room lighting.” The co-inventors are Rongxiao Zhang, Norwich, Vermont, Brian William Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, Adam K. Glaser, Lebanon, New Hampshire, David J. Gladstone, Norwich, Vermont, Lesley A. Jarvis, Hanover, New Hampshire, Jacqueline M. Andreozzi, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Shudong Jiang, Hanover, New Hampshire, Scott Christian Davis, Woodsville, New Hampshire, and Johan Jakob Axelsson, Lund, Sweden. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,940,332.PN.&OS=PN/10,940,332&RS=PN/10,940,332

SoClean Assigned Patent for Methods for Treating Medical Devices Having Passageways with Ozone Gas

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,940,222, initially filed Feb. 3, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “devices, systems and methods for treating medical devices having passageways with ozone gas.” The co-inventors are Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,940,222.PN.&OS=PN/10,940,222&RS=PN/10,940,222

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Modular Helmet Interface

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,939,718, initially filed Oct. 4, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a modular helmet interface. The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,939,718.PN.&OS=PN/10,939,718&RS=PN/10,939,718

Alliance for Sustainable Energy, 7AC Technologies Assigned Patent for Tank System

Alliance for Sustainable Energy, Golden, Colorado, and Colorado 7AC Technologies, Beverly, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,941,948, initially filed Nov. 1, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “tank system for liquid desiccant air conditioning system.” The co-inventors are Peter F. Vandermeulen, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Eric Kozubal, Superior, Colorado, Mark A. Allen, Essex, Massachusetts, and Scott N. Rowe, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,941,948.PN.&OS=PN/10,941,948&RS=PN/10,941,948

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Image Processing System, Method for Detecting Errors in ATM Terminal

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,943,441, initially filed June 5, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “image processing system and method for detecting errors in an ATM terminal.” The co-inventors are Verlon Safold Watson III, Charlotte, North Carolina, Shawn Cart Gunsolley, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Douglas S. Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,943,441.PN.&OS=PN/10,943,441&RS=PN/10,943,441

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Generation of Random Value for Child Process

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,943,010, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “generation of a random value for a child process.” The co-inventors are van Henri Han Riel, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,943,010.PN.&OS=PN/10,943,010&RS=PN/10,943,010 The abstract states: “Processes being executed by a host system and associated with a first address space layout may be identified. An indication of abnormal behavior from at least one of the processes that are being executed by the host system may be received. A request for a new process to be executed by the host system may be received. In response to the indication of the abnormal behavior and the request to provide the new process, a second address space layout may be generated for the new process that is different than the first address space layout. The new process may be generated in view of the second address space layout.”

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Virtual Machine Security Through Guest-Side Emulation

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,942,757, initially filed Feb. 27, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “virtual machine security through guest-side emulation.” The co-inventors are Henri Han van Riel, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,942,757.PN.&OS=PN/10,942,757&RS=PN/10,942,757