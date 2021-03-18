N.H. patents through March 21

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 14 to march 21.

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Protecting Secured Network

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,951,660, initially filed June 23, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for protecting a secured network.” The co-inventors are Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,951,660.PN.&OS=PN/10,951,660&RS=PN/10,951,660

***

Cloudbridge Assigned Patent for Insurance Data Management System

Cloudbridge, Rye, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,949,927, initially filed July 22, 2019) developed by Brian J.X. Murphy, Rye, New Hampshire, for “insurance data management system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,949,927.PN.&OS=PN/10,949,927&RS=PN/10,949,927

***

Cirrus Systems Assigned Patent for Modular Display System with Ethernet Connection

Cirrus Systems, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,949,157, initially filed May 20, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “modular display system with ethernet connection and control.” The co-inventors are Stephen David Rycyna, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christian Knight, Saco, Maine, and Roshan Barua, Portland, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,949,157.PN.&OS=PN/10,949,157&RS=PN/10,949,157

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor, Magnetoresistance Element Structure

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,948,555, initially filed May 23, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor and magnetoresistance element structure having at least two magnetoresistance elements disposed in a proximate arrangement.” The co-inventors are Sam Tran, Lee, New Hampshire, and Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,948,555.PN.&OS=PN/10,948,555&RS=PN/10,948,555

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensor Integrated Circuit Load Current Monitoring Circuitry

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,948,537, initially filed Jan. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “sensor integrated circuit load current monitoring circuitry and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Glenn A. Forrest, Bow, New Hampshire, Thomas J. Kovalcik, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Wei Zhang, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,948,537.PN.&OS=PN/10,948,537&RS=PN/10,948,537

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Dual-Emitter Micro-Dot Sight

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,948,264, initially filed Nov. 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a dual-emitter micro-dot sight. The co-inventors are Richard Bradley Brumfield, Athens, Alabama, and Brandon Schmidt, Beavercreek, Oregon. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,948,264.PN.&OS=PN/10,948,264&RS=PN/10,948,264

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Sensor System for Advanced Smart Weapons Barrels

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,948,253, initially filed Jan. 11, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “sensor system for advanced smart weapons barrels.” The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Jared Majcher, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,948,253.PN.&OS=PN/10,948,253&RS=PN/10,948,253

***

Monadnock Millwork Assigned Patent for Articulating Mounting Bracket for Hanging Doors

Monadnock Millwork, West Swanzey, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,947,762, initially filed May 22, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “articulating mounting bracket for hanging doors.” The co-inventors are Gregg Vincent Summers, Scottsdale, Arizona, Alwin Golosinda Guittard, Litchfield Park, Arizona, Peter C. Delaney, Keene, New Hampshire, and Derek Delaney, Keene, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,947,762.PN.&OS=PN/10,947,762&RS=PN/10,947,762

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,946,302, initially filed June 25, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for “water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Otis L. Clapp, Manchester, Maine, Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Stanley B. Smith III, Raymond, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,946,302.PN.&OS=PN/10,946,302&RS=PN/10,946,302

***

Dartmouth College, IO Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Autoimmune Disorder Treatment Using RXR Agonists

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and IO Therapeutics, Houston, Texas have been assigned a patent (No. 10,945,976, initially filed Dec. 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “autoimmune disorder treatment using RXR agonists.” The co-inventors are Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California, Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,945,976.PN.&OS=PN/10,945,976&RS=PN/10,945,976