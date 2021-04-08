N.H. patents through April 11

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 4 to April 11.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for End-to-End Prioritization for Mobile Base Station

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,972,934, initially filed July 2, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “end-to-end prioritization for mobile base station.” The co-inventors are Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,972,934.PN.&OS=PN/10,972,934&RS=PN/10,972,934

***

Airmar Technology Assigned Patent for Systems for Optimizing Acoustic Transducer Performance

Airmar Technology, Milford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,972,833, initially filed Jan. 24, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for optimizing acoustic transducer performance.” The co-inventors are Kenneth D. Rolt, Milford, New Hampshire, Richard A. Welch, Bedford, New Hampshire, William J. Letendre, Temple, New Hampshire, and Sean M. Frazier, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,972,833.PN.&OS=PN/10,972,833&RS=PN/10,972,833

***

Pubsonic Assigned Patent for Computer-Implemented Method of Carrying Out Search For Information Available

Pubsonic, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,970,345, initially filed May 17, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “computer-implemented method of carrying out a search for information available over a network.” The co-inventors are Dennis Ferrill, Peterborough, New Hampshire, Vladan Petrovic, Belgrade, Serbia, and Ivana Gadjanski, Belgrade, Serbia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,970,345.PN.&OS=PN/10,970,345&RS=PN/10,970,345

***

AmberWave Assigned Patent for Solar Cell Via Thin Film Solder Bond

AmberWave, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,971,647, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “solar cell via thin film solder bond.” The co-inventors are Anthony Lochtefeld, Ipswich, Massachusetts, and Allen Barnett, Avondale, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,971,647.PN.&OS=PN/10,971,647&RS=PN/10,971,647

***

2KR Systems Assigned Patent for Flexible Networked Array for Measuring Snow Water Equivalent

2KR Systems, Barrington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,969,521, initially filed Oct. 26, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “flexible networked array for measuring snow water equivalent (SWE) and system network for providing environmental monitoring services using the same.” The co-inventors are Christopher C. Dundorf, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Patrick Melvin, Lee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,969,521.PN.&OS=PN/10,969,521&RS=PN/10,969,521

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Direction Finding Using Networked Antenna Array

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,969,458, initially filed July 23, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for direction finding using a networked antenna array.” The co-inventors are Richard E. Clymer, Concord, New Hampshire, and Luke D. St. Martin, Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,969,458.PN.&OS=PN/10,969,458&RS=PN/10,969,458

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Weapon System

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,969,202, initially filed Feb. 14, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a weapon system. The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, John P. Bousquet, Rochester, New Hampshire, Daniel M. Desrosiers, Epping, New Hampshire, Marvin S. Carter III, Rochester, New Hampshire, and Jansen Habrial, Brookfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,969,202.PN.&OS=PN/10,969,202&RS=PN/10,969,202

***

Boyle Energy Services & Technology Assigned Patent for Continuous Filtration with Backflush Clearance of Alternate Filters

Boyle Energy Services and Technology, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,967,306, initially filed Dec. 29, 2017) developed by Judah Hiat, Albuquerque, New Mexico, for “continuous filtration with backflush clearance of alternate filters.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,967,306.PN.&OS=PN/10,967,306&RS=PN/10,967,306

***

PopFlow Assigned Patent for Cerebral Shunt Valve

PopFlow, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,967,158, initially filed June 21, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for a cerebral shunt valve. The co-inventors are Scott C. Mitchell, Indianapolis, Indiana, David Frederick Bauer, Hanover, New Hampshire, Gabriella L. Grangard, Jupiter, Florida, Waad Kahouli, Hammam Sousse, Tunisia, and Christopher C. Dalldorf, Greensboro, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,967,158.PN.&OS=PN/10,967,158&RS=PN/10,967,158

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,967,137, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a infusion pump assembly. The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Brian L. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Marc Aurele Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and Robert John Bryant Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,967,137.PN.&OS=PN/10,967,137&RS=PN/10,967,137

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Automated Insertion Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,967,117, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for an automated insertion assembly. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,967,117.PN.&OS=PN/10,967,117&RS=PN/10,967,117

***

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Industrial Safety Sensor

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,962,629, initially filed July 13, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for an industrial safety sensor. The co-inventors are Chris Yates, Corstorphine, United Kingdom, Frederic Boutaud, Lexington, Massachusetts, Igor Abrosimov, Dalkeith, United Kingdom, Chris Softley, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Michael M. Tilleman, Brookline, Massachusetts, Richard Galera, Nashua, New Hampshire, Arvind Ananthanaraya, Medford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,962,629.PN.&OS=PN/10,962,629&RS=PN/10,962,629

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Methods for Diagnosing Contrast Sensitivity

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,969,588, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “methods and systems for diagnosing contrast sensitivity.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,969,588.PN.&OS=PN/10,969,588&RS=PN/10,969,588

***

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Method for Monitoring Fire Alarm Systems

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,970,994, initially filed April 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “method and system for monitoring fire alarm systems.” The co-inventors are Alexandra K. Norton, Duxbury, Massachusetts, Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, and Craig Trivelpiece, Mission Viejo, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,970,994.PN.&OS=PN/10,970,994&RS=PN/10,970,994

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Fast Virtual Machine Storage Allocation with Encrypted Storage

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,969,976, initially filed Nov. 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “fast virtual machine storage allocation with encrypted storage.” The co-inventors are Henri Han Van Riel, Concord, New Hampshire, and Nitesh Narayan Lal, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,969,976.PN.&OS=PN/10,969,976&RS=PN/10,969,976