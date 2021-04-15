FCC says to double-check broadband speeds

The Federal Communications Commission is urging people to download their app onto their phones and test speeds and latency in their home’s internet connection, to gather real data about the nation’s broadband.

You can see their statement here on press release. They don’t quite come out and say “we suspect your ISP is lying about your broadband speed” but they come close:

The app will also be used in the future for consumers to challenge provider-submitted maps when the Broadband Data Collection systems become available.

The Register, where I learned about this, isn’t quite so shy. Their story (here) is headlined: “FCC urges Americans to run internet speed app to counter Big Cable’s broadband data fudging”

You can learn more about it here, and download the app (Android or Apple).