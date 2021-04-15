EV minus: N.H. town decides chargers are too expensive

The town of Derry has turned off a couple of electric-vehicle chargers near its downtown because they’ve gotten too expensive to run. This article in the Eagle-Tribune is short on details, but I assume the issue is demand charges – extra fees the utility imposes is usage goes over a certain amount at certain times. These can be quite expensive and have been a problem for charging stations, which can draw a lot of power.

The article quotes town officials as saying the stations haven’t gotten much use, mostly repeat visits from a couple dozen cars. The goal was to lure more people to spend time downtown.

Towns are happy to spend zillions on “free” parking spaces for cars that don’t get used very often, but that’s normal. Electric vehicles are new and therefore suspect.