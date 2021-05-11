A million EVs and a million heat pumps are coming to New England this decade (probably)

ISO-New England, the folks who run the six-state power grid, have a prediction:

More than 1 million light-duty electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to hit New England’s roads, with more than 1 million air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) installed in homes and businesses across the region by the end of the decade, according to ISO New England’s 2021 transportation and heating electrification forecasts.

These additional EVs are expected to require 3,554 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of grid electricity in 2030, accounting for 2.7% of all grid demand. They predict 675 megawatts (MW), or 2.7%, of summer peak in 2030 under normal weather conditions and 916 MW, or 4.3%, of winter peak demand in 2030 under normal weather conditions. They will use more power in winter because cold weather reduces EV efficiency, and EVs don’t have waste heat to keep the cabin warm so they have to use power to do that, too.

Heat pumps are expected to increase annual grid demand by 2,526 GWh in 2030, accounting for 1.9% of all grid demand, with1,556 MW to the winter peak in 2030, accounting for 7.4% of the peak. They are, not surprisingly, not expected to impact the summer peak – although since they can also be used as air conditioners, perhaps this isn’t entirely accurate.