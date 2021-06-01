Patents issued in N.H. through May 30

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 23 to May 30.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Optimized Motion Compensation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,019,265, initially filed Nov. 4, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “optimized motion compensation via fast steering mirror and roll axis gimbal.” The co-inventors are Anthony M. Sommesem, Eatons Neck, New York, and Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,019,265.PN.&OS=PN/11,019,265&RS=PN/11,019,265

***

Elemental Machines Assigned Patent for Method, Apparatus for Environmental Sensing

Elemental Machines, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,018,900, initially filed Jan. 2, 2020) developed by Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, for a “method and apparatus for environmental sensing.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,018,900.PN.&OS=PN/11,018,900&RS=PN/11,018,900

***

Xmos Assigned Patent for Speaker Classification

Xmos, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,017,782, initially filed Nov. 14, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for speaker classification. The co-inventors are Kevin Michael Short, Durham, New Hampshire, and Kourosh Zarringhalam, Arlington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,017,782.PN.&OS=PN/11,017,782&RS=PN/11,017,782

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Fault Test Circuit Using Launch-Off-Shift Scan

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,016,145, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “fault test circuit using launch-off-shift scan.” The co-inventors are Ignacio Lesser, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Octavio H. Alpago, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Lautaro Casella, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,016,145.PN.&OS=PN/11,016,145&RS=PN/11,016,145

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Pipe Clamp

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,015,739, initially filed July 16, 2020) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for a pipe clamp. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,015,739.PN.&OS=PN/11,015,739&RS=PN/11,015,739

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Vapor-Permeable Water, Fire-Resistant Expansion Joint Seal

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,015,336, initially filed April 24, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “vapor-permeable water and fire-resistant expansion joint seal with foam cap.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,015,336.PN.&OS=PN/11,015,336&RS=PN/11,015,336

***

MPUSA Assigned Patent for Wet-Activated Cooling Fabric

MPUSA, Brentwood, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,015,271, initially filed Aug. 10, 2018) developed by David Chad Lawrence, Alpharetta, Georgia, for a wet-activated cooling fabric. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,015,271.PN.&OS=PN/11,015,271&RS=PN/11,015,271

***

Fujifilm Dimatix Assigned Patent for Internal Print Head Flow Features

Fujifilm Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,014,359, initially filed Sept. 20, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “internal print head flow features.” The co-inventors are James Leslie Cole-Henry, Enfield, New Hampshire, Andrew Beech Johns, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Robert L. Wells Jr., Thetford Center, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,014,359.PN.&OS=PN/11,014,359&RS=PN/11,014,359

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Stick with Nanofiber Reinforcement

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,013,969, initially filed Sept. 20, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “hockey stick with nanofiber reinforcement.” The co-inventors are Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada, Jean-Frederik Caron Kardos, Laval, Canada, and Mathieu Ducharme, Prevost, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,013,969.PN.&OS=PN/11,013,969&RS=PN/11,013,969

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Obtaining Desired Oxygen Concentrations

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,013,874, initially filed Dec. 29, 2015) developed by John Allen, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “methods and systems for obtaining desired oxygen concentrations and air flows during respiratory therapy.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,013,874.PN.&OS=PN/11,013,874&RS=PN/11,013,874

***

WAGZ Assigned Patent for Methods and systems for Monitoring, Feeding Pet

WAGZ, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,013,214, initially filed July 27, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for monitoring and feeding a pet.” The co-inventors are Terry Anderton, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Samuel Stoddard, Somersworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,013,214.PN.&OS=PN/11,013,214&RS=PN/11,013,214

***

agle Technology Assigned Patent for Method for Mitigating Broadband Interference

Eagle Technology, Melbourne, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,018,783, initially filed July 12, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and method for mitigating broadband interference.” The co-inventors are Mac L. Hartless, Forest, Virginia, Daniel W. Ericson, Hollis, New Hampshire, Nathan T. Prosser, Rochester, New York, Catherine D. Royster, Lynchburg, Virginia, and Dennis Layne, Forest, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,018,783.PN.&OS=PN/11,018,783&RS=PN/11,018,783

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Web-Based Support Subscriptions

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,017,333, initially filed April 16, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “web-based support subscriptions.” The co-inventors are Henri Han Van Riel, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Scott Crenshaw, Dunstable, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,017,333.PN.&OS=PN/11,017,333&RS=PN/11,017,333