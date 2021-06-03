A crypto mogul and an alleged fraudster tussle over closed Vermont college

Marlboro College was a classic small liberal-arts New England college, tucked in a small (1,000 people) Vermont town. It’s also classic in that it went bust, as I fear many such schools will do as the demographic collapse continues.
The story of what will happen to it is wild, reported by Seven Days, a statewide independent journal, featuring slightly-out-of-their-depth tech bros who do things like create a business venture and then call it Type 1 Civilization to show that they’re, you know, visionaries!