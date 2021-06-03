‘Structural round timber’ sounds much better than ‘logs’

Regular readers will know I’m a big fan of manufactured lumber, a.k.a cross-laminated timber (CLT) or engineered wood. It’s basically a way to glue together smaller pieces of timber to create wooden beams which can replace a lot of steel and even concrete in mid-rise construction, locking away the carbon and replacing carbon-producing industries. Building multi-story buildings with wood is generally seen as one of the important ways we can reduce future climate change.

Turns out, however, that’s not the only way to make sure of the Northeast’s trees that are too young and small to become standard lumber. You can use it as “structural round timber”.

We know them as logs.

Yes, creating modern buildings (not cabins) with logs is a thing, and a Maine town wants to create a factory to take advantage of it. Mainebiz has a story, right here, and you should check it out.