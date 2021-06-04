Two ‘science cafes’ in N.H. are better than one

Science Café New Hampshire in Nashua and Concord and the SEE Science Center’s Science on Tap in Manchester are teaming up to celebrate 10 years of bringing people and panelists together for informal science conversations. On June 15th these two programs are joining up to host their first joint virtual discussion. The topic: Animal Behavior and Psychology.

Whether it was pets walking across the screen during zoom meetings, news coverage animals taking over locked down cities, or our own observations when spending more time with our pets, during the pandemic, animals came into focus in a new ways. Join us to discuss animal social behavior, communication, human to animal interactions, behavioral health, and more. Ask about how animals are studied and how we can apply knowledge of animal behavior to the benefit of the animals we encounter.

Participants can learn from researchers and professional behaviorists and ask them questions directly via Facebook or YouTube. Our panelists will include Dr. Katherine Houpt, James Law Professor Emeritus in the Dept. of Clinical Sciences at Cornell University who studies domestic animal welfare and behavior in horses; Dr. LInda Aronson, professional behaviorist working with cats, dogs and horses; Dr. Valerie Chalcraft, animal behaviorist who also studied primates in laboratory settings; and Dr. Leslie Curren of the University of NH, who studies social interaction/behavior in the animal world.

June 15, 2021 @ 7:00 pm EDT Live via Facebook and YouTube on either the Science on Tap and Science Café pages.

Science Cafe New Hampshire started in 2011 in a a grassroots effort to help inform the public about topical issues in New Hampshire. Monthly events have been held in person in Concord and Nashua for the past 10 years; it has been exclusively online since the pandemic began. Please visit www.ScienceCafeNH.org to learn more.

The SEE Science Center first held a series of three science discussions on the fall of 2011. Their ongoing monthly series : Science on Tap began in 2013. The SEE Science Center is a hands-on STEM discovery center at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101 Please visit Adult Programs | SEE Science Center (see-sciencecenter.org)to learn more