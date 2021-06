How long is our coastline, really? And is there really a “really”?

With everybody flocking to the beach on this hot and humid day, it’s appopriate to revisit my 2016 I wrote a column looking at why some sources say New Hampshire’s ocean coastline is 18 miles long but some say it’s 13 miles and some say it’s 235 miles, and why people who know how to pronounce Benoit Mandelbrot say the debate is pretty arbitrary. You may want to peruse it by clicking here.

(Note: Since it was written Visitnh.gov has revamped the site and now uses the 18-mile figure.)