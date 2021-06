Geeks like clever vanity license plates – e.g., FEATURE on an original Volkswagen Beetle – and while you can’t exactly call FUCKU “clever”, many find it amusing that this plate and similar swearing-filled plates are allowed in Maine.

Not, perhaps, for long, however.The Maine Senate has voted to ban profanity on license plates (as most or maybe all other states, including New Hampshire, already do). More legislative action is needed so it’s not certain, but we might be waving goodbye to KISMYASS

Story is here.