Dartmouth cheating/not-cheating mess is another algorithm failure

Dartmouth’s medical school accused 17 students of cheating during remote exams based on data from Canvas, a software package used by lots of colleges to handle online courses.

Then they said oops, sorry, Canvas misinterpreted data and dropped all the claims. Expect lawsuits.

As the Chronicle for Higher Education reports, this is the latest and most high-profile example of student-spying algorithms screwing up. Human behavior is complicated and expecting a bunch of digital rules to interpret it correctly is asking for trouble.

